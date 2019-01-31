Some cool respite is making its way up the country after a record-breaking run of hot weather across both islands.

MetService meteorologist Georgina Griffiths said by midday Friday they could officially say heatwaves were experienced in inland Bay of Plenty, Wairarapa, Marlborough (excluding the sounds), parts of the Canterbury plains and Tekapo.

A heatwave, as defined by the UK MetOffice, occurred when the daily maximum temperature exceeded the average maximum temperature by 5C or more for five consecutive days.

Many more spots had experienced at least three consecutive days of extreme heat and, with the North Island set for another dose of hot weather on Friday, more could be added to the list.

"But whether places have hit the five-day threshold or not is really just academic. For many it has been a really sustained run of heat," Griffiths said.

MetService's top spots for the week were 37.3C in Hurunui on Thursday, 35.5C in

Culverden and Pukaki, 35.3C twice in Woodbourne (near Blenheim) on Sunday and Tuesday, and 35C in Napier on Wednesday.

It was definitely not the first heatwave the country has experienced though. Almost exactly a year ago, an even hotter run of weather sizzled the country at the end of January 2018.

Other heatwaves have included in February 1998, when air conditioning demand in Auckland crippled the power supply leading to a five-week power crisis.

Griffiths said the 1970s had many regional heatwaves, with perhaps the hottest of all in February 1973.

Hot stuff! 🔥 The #heatwave sizzler ☀️ this week broke temperature records 🌡️ across #Aotearoa. We've crunched the numbers and compiled some of the all-time records for 28-31 Jan: https://t.co/c4uNMwuSSb @niwaweather pic.twitter.com/Qk0YuPWdar — NIWA (@niwa_nz) February 1, 2019

That heatwave then peaked on February 7, 1973, when northern and eastern regions of the South Island experienced a phenomenal heat reaching a record 42.4C in Rangiora. Nine out 10 of the country's hottest temperatures were recorded that day.

While this week was significantly cooler, it was still one for the record books.

Kelburn, Wellington, recorded its hottest day since records began in 1927 on Monday when it hit 30.3C.

The hot weather led to overhead power faults shutting down parts of the train network, and leaving some 8000 commuters to find alternative ways home.

Also experiencing their hottest days on record this week were stations in Kaitaia with 31C on Monday, Hamilton with 32C on Monday, and Levin with 32.6C on Monday (records there began in 1895).

Hot! The South Island is winning the temperature race today with Hurunui reaching 37.3C. South Island holds the record for the hottest NZ day back in 7th Feb 1973, with Rangiora reaching 42.4C. There is a cold front tomorrow dropping temps. More at https://t.co/KjoElHh2uF pic.twitter.com/UMISdoT8dC — MetService (@MetService) January 31, 2019

Niwa had the hottest temperature this week as 38.4C in Hanmer Forest on Thursday.

This was the warmest temperature in New Zealand this summer, and hottest for the station since records began in 1906.

Close behind was Medbury on 37.9C and Waiau on 37.8C, both also on Thursday.

Near Blenheim, MetService had recorded parts of the road which had reached temperatures over 62C.

Parts of Auckland experienced their hottest day in years on Tuesday when most spots tipped 30C. Whenuapai had its third hottest day on record (since 1945) on 30.3C.

The hot day also coincided with Auckland's thirstiest day on record, with 524 million litres of water being consumed on Tuesday, 20 million litres more than the previous record, according to Watercare.

It was also a week of hot and sleepless nights for many, with temperatures hovering around 20C for many places up and down country. Dunedin blew everyone away this morning though, only dropping to a balmy 25C overnight.

That has all started to change today though as front accompanied by cooler air will see temperatures drop to average for this time of year, and many parts of the South Island would be doused with rain.

Temperatures in places like Dunedin and Invercargill have more than halved from overnight, rain set in and wind gusts picked up.

The cool and gusty southerly change has just gone through Timaru and temperatures have dropped 8C in the last hour. The 'aircon' should kick in in #Christchurch around 2-3pm when the front comes through. Track the rainband associated with the front at https://t.co/1rQfBmVPzQ ^JM pic.twitter.com/frS4YgSHCA — MetService (@MetService) February 1, 2019

Meanwhile, the country's east coast would continue its hot run into the day with many spots into the 30s.

The upper North Island was looking nice too with fine weather and a high of 26C forecast for Auckland, and similar conditions in Whangārei and Tauranga.

"Places like Blenheim are expected to peak at 33C on Friday ahead of the front with the maximum temperature dropping to 21C on Saturday."

"More significantly, the overnight temperatures are expected to drop for the country as well, which will make sleeping easier over the weekend."

A high was expected to bring settled weather to much of the country on Saturday and Sunday.