Firefighters face a staggering bill of more than $100,000 fighting two major scrub fires in Northland, including one lit on a farming block in tinder dry conditions without a permit.

No one has so far this summer been prosecuted for lighting rubbish and scrub fires in a prohibited fire season that was this week upgraded to a total ban, even where people have admitted lighting unpermitted fires.

A total fire ban was declared from midnight Monday and anyone caught lighting rubbish and scrub fires can face a two-year jail term and a maximum fine of $300,000.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it would investigate and gather evidence in relation to two latest incidents in Northland and decide an appropriate action on a case-by-case basis.

Wheki Valley, about 21km southeast of Whangārei, was the scene of a rubbish fire that got out of control on Tuesday and nearly took hold of standing pines.

It burnt 10 hectares before the fire was brought under control by six crews, two helicopters and a bulldozer.

Firefighters managed to stop an unpermitted fire just west of Whangārei from spreading to pine trees. Photo/Supplied

Deputy principal rural fire officer Northland Rory Renwick said the estimated cost of fighting the fire was expected to be between $10,000 and $12,000.

He said a pile of logging waste was burnt on either Thursday or Friday last week but the fire escaped on Tuesday.

That's when the landowner contacted the fire service.

Renwick said firefighters managed to prevent the blaze on a hill from spreading to

unharvested pines.

"The key thing is we're in a total fire ban now and fires like these can pop up as conditions get drier and drier. What didn't burn a week or two ago would burn now and we need everyone to be really careful.

"This fire is a classic example that if we had known about it, we would have helped manage the risk. It's disappointing that people don't come and talk to us before lighting fires

"We don't stop people from lighting fires but want to ensure they do it safely or wait until it's safe to do so."

A rural firefighter at the scene of a large scrub fire in Wheki Valley that was lit in a restricted fire season without a permit. Photo/Supplied

Renwick said the bill for a larger scrub fire on Giles Rd, near Horeke, was estimated to be upwards of $100,000.

The fire started on January 25 and required 40 firefighters, two helicopters, two bulldozers, two tankers, a digger and a harvesting machine. The fire had covered 65ha but was now contained.

Fire investigators had determined where the blaze started but not yet how it started. Crews returned to the scene on Tuesday to monitor the situation.

Renwick said large, unexpected fires across Northland were stretching their resources.

"We have enough crews to get by at present but we can't deal with further fires. Also, in this heat we need to rest our crews."

He wouldn't comment on whether the person who lit the fire at Wheki Valley would be prosecuted, saying that decision was made by those in Wellington.

Federated Farmers Northland dairy chairman Ashley Cullen has urged farmers to refrain from lighting fires as ground conditions were getting drier.

He said farmers were generally aware of the ground conditions and would not unnecessarily light fires but there were always a few "rogue" elements.

In the past five weeks, Fire and Emergency NZ has spent more than $320,000 fighting four major scrub fires including the ones near Horeke and at Wheki Valley.

Last month, two major scrub fires in Taipa and just south of Kaikohe cost about $220,000 to put out with the use of multiple helicopters and bulldozers and 25 rural firefighters.

People can check their local fire status at www.checkitsalright.nz