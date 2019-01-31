Temperatures are starting to hit the 30s in the South Island early this afternoon, with the North Island not far behind.

Today's current warmest temperature is being felt in Hurunui, in north Canterbury, which is sitting at 32.1C, while Masterton is at 31.9C and Mt Cook Aerodrome is at 31.7C.

Dunedin Airport is also clocking in a high 30.5C, Woodburn near Blenheim is at 30.4C and Alexandra is also 30.4C.

Ngawi, on the south coast of Wairarapa, is leading the temperatures for the North Island with 30.6C.

The main northern centres are slightly cooler, with Auckland at 26.1C, Wellington at 25.8C, Hamilton at 27.3C, Tauranga at 23.2C, Gisborne at 26.4C and Napier at 26C.

Earlier today forecasters predicted that today would be the "peak" of the heat wave, and temperatures could reach 37C in parts of North Canterbury with many more spots tipped to top 30C.

A video showing the hot temperatures today being changed drastically by the southerly change expected tomorrow for the South Island. The North Island will still have some hot temperatures though. Check your cities forecast here https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^KL pic.twitter.com/IuuvH7fJaf — MetService (@MetService) January 31, 2019

The country has been experiencing unusually high temperatures since the heatwave began on Sunday.

If you are sick of the heat, there is hope, MetService is forecasting a front to bring rain to many parts of the South Island tomorrow - and a few showers about the North Island on Saturday.

This front will also be accompanied by cooler air, bringing temperatures back to average for this time of year this weekend, with some reprieve from warm and muggy overnight temperatures.

The front will also bring some severe weather with it, with Severe Weather Warnings issued this morning for strong wind in Canterbury High Country including the foothills, Otago, Fiordland and Southland. These will all occur early on Friday.

Although the warnings are focusing on the winds preceding the front, the southerly expected behind the front is worth noting as it will be briefly strong along the east coast of the South Island, and also central New Zealand.

"We could see some brief southerly gales behind the front with strong gusts all the way through to central New Zealand," said MetService meteorologist Kyle Lee.

There is also a heavy rain watch out for the west coast of the South Island for tomorrow morning.

With official heatwave conditions in store for quite a few areas today and tomorrow, the welcome news is that temperatures will cool slightly to more average temperatures for this time of year.

"Places like Blenheim are expected to peak at 33C on Friday ahead of the front, with the maximum temperature dropping to 21C on Saturday.

"More significantly the overnight temperatures are expected to drop for the country as well, which will make sleeping easier over the weekend," Lee said.

After the front has weakened away by the end of the weekend, a ridge of high pressure is set to dominate the weather again for the country leading in to next week.