A community-significant rock wall at the main entrance to Kāpiti's Whareroa Farm has been badly damaged by an out of control motorist.

The damage happened in the early hours of Saturday January 26 not long after police saw a vehicle travelling south on the Kāpiti Expressway between Waikanae and Paraparaumu in excess of 180kmh.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle on the expressway but the driver failed to stop.

"Officers deemed the risk too great to pursue the vehicle and subsequently stopped following," Kapiti police area manager Chanel Chapman said.

"Shortly after another officer in the area located the vehicle crashed at Whareroa.

"The vehicle was travelling to fast to take a corner, crashing over a roundabout and into the Whareroa Farm reserve wall.

"Alcohol and speed were both factors of this vehicle crash.

"The driver, a 34-year-old male from Masterton, was transported to Wellington Hospital where he was treated for minor injuries."

The driver, who had an alcohol blood test, was charged with, so far, failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Whareroa Guardians' Ann Evans said the trust hoped the driver recovered from his injuries and would be able to compensate the trust and community "in both money and perhaps as a volunteer for the wall's restoration".

"It is fortunate the collision was with a wall rather than another car."

The wall was created in 2011 as "a symbol for the saving of Whareroa Farm as a reserve for all the community".

Rocks and totara gate posts were donated, stones blessed by kaumatua, and the Department of Conservation donated $2000 with a similar sum raised by the Whareroa Guardians towards the wall.

The project was spearheaded by stone masons Sascha Wassong and Simon Fern who had worked closely with the late Leon Kiel who was one of the leaders for the development of the farm.

"Sascha and Simon donated their time and expertise and were assisted by many volunteers who carried rocks, carried water in buckets from the stream, mixed concrete, placed stones under supervision, while others kept everyone supplied with nourishment and drink.

"The wall, which took over five to six weekends, was built to a high standard with good foundations and reinforcing and plenty of cement.

"The trust has not had time to consider how best to deal with the damage but it will be addressed in the next few months.

"We would be keen to see it repaired as it is regarded as a commemoration of all those who have contributed to Whareroa."