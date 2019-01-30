A serious crash and an "over-height" vehicle combined to close the main route in and out of Wellington this morning.

Wellington's Terrace Tunnel was closed in both directions for 15 minutes soon after 9am.

An "over-height" vehicle was blamed for closing the southbound lanes.

UPDATE 9:10AM

The Terrace Tunnel is now CLOSED in both directions. Please continue to use an alternate route and expect delays. ^CR https://t.co/E2UC6QvrFm — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 30, 2019

Ninety minutes earlier a pedestrian was seriously injured after being hit by a truck in central Wellington.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Karo Drive near the northbound Terrace Tunnel entrance around 7.30 this morning.

The NZTA said access to Victoria Street is blocked and motorists should use an alternative route, and expect delays.