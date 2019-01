Power is out in Ponsonby and Herne Bay and is not expected to be restored for a few hours.

The outage began and 1pm and it is understood that it will last until 5.30pm.

Ponsonby is a mess. No traffic lights, no power. Attempting to head home — Cate Owen (@CateOwen) January 29, 2019

Auckland Transport said the power outage had affected a number of traffic lights on Jervois Rd and College Hill, and urged drivers to take care.