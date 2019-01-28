An Auckland grandmother has been left furious after her grandson was bowled over by another child on a Lime electric-scooter on Saturday.

Anita, who didn't want her surname published, said she was walking in Botany Downs park with her 8-year-old grandson who has spina bifida when the incident unfolded.

"He landed right on top of [my grandson] with the scooter which was still going and as quick as a flash he jumped up and was on the scooter and gone," Anita said.

To add salt into the wound, the parents of the child on the scooter took no action against their son or even addressed Anita's grandson.

Advertisement

"I turned around and they were like thirty feet from me, and they both just grinned, and that was it," she said.

Her grandson came out of the incident okay with only a scraped knee but the incident have him a big fright Anita said.

A brave boy, her grandson has been through a lot in his short life, undergoing around 40 surgeries to date.

The 8-year-old had his push-chair with him but had decided to ditch it and walk on his own when the collision took place.

"Something like that could easily have put him off wanting to walk," Anita said.

"As a grandmother and with all of his struggle, he has seizures and everything and that kid and his parents, that's what I couldn't get over.

"If my child had done that … I wouldn't let my child go scootin' like that on an electric scooter, way off in front of me with no control."

Anita said if her child had bumped into someone on a scooter she would have been beside herself and the reaction of the child's parents made her "angry and upset".

She thought it was time for Auckland Council to create special lanes for e-scooters and their riders to keep pedestrians safe.

"It could've been a two-year-old child. It could have been and old person. It could've been me. They're dangerous," she said.

"I think they need to make separate lanes to make them safe for the rest of the people walking and they should be supervised if children are on them."