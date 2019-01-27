A bus has crashed into a cafe in Warkworth, injuring the driver.

A Fire and Emergency spokesman said it received reports about 9.50am a bus with only the driver inside had crashed into a shop in Baxter St.

The driver was not trapped but was injured. The driver was being treated by St John Ambulance staff.

Corner Cafe and Pizzeria staff member Joven Singh said it appeared to be an Auckland Transport bus, which had hit the shelter awning of a cafe a few doors down.

"Part of shelter is dented and the bus has some smashed glass."