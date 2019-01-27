Spending more than seven months cycling around the world, B'yauling Toni has all the credentials to say where the worst road-rage in the world is.

Speaking to CTV News, the 18-year-old said he was rear-ended by a driver in New Zealand which sent him sprawling on to the road.

The incident left Toni with ripped clothes and he also lost his money pouch.

He eventually made it back home on January 25 and CTV News reports the feat makes him the youngest person to ever cycle around the world.

On Facebook, Toni posted on Boxing Day saying he was hit by a car and lost all of his money, spending 11 hours on the bike during Christmas.

Hit by a car, lost my money, and Christmas day was riding 11 hours in the rain eating cold oatmeal and peanut butter.... Posted by B'yauling Toni on Tuesday, 25 December 2018

Toni also told Konaworld about the incident which developed because he aggravated a driver in downtown Wellington for an unknown reason.

The driver pulled up beside him and yelled obscenities at him but Toni ignored him and continued to ride on until the next intersection.

It was there Toni accidentally cut him off after a traffic light turned red and after turning green, the teenager was struck from behind by the driver.

The driver then got out of the car and gave Toni a gobful until other witnesses said they didn't think Toni was at fault and he got back in his car and drove off.

Konaworld reported it was the first road-rage he'd experienced in New Zealand but it was also the worst road-rage experience he'd ever had.

Riding for 10 hours a day and sleeping in a bivvy bag at night, Toni spent only $32 on accommodation while riding around the world.

An avid cyclist, Toni clocked up 30,804km before returning home to Canada after seven months on the pedals.