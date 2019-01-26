A car has flipped on the Northern Motorway, north of Auckland, injuring six people and causing traffic delays.
The car flipped in the Silverdale/Wainui area near Mighty Ape.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to a crash in a southbound lane at 11.20am.
"A car had flipped and was blocking a lane," she said.
"All of the occupants had minor injuries."
The car has now been towed, she said.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand and St John also attended the crash.
A St John spokeswoman said six patients were transported to North Shore Hospital with minor injuries.