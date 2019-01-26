Two people were critically injured when the car they were in smashed into a tree and a parked car.

Police were called to the scene of the crash on Napier Rd in Terrace End, Palmerston North, about 4.50pm.

The car crashed into a tree then hit a parked car which had people inside.

No one inside the parked car was injured but two people in the other car were taken to Palmerston North Hospital in a critical condition.

The Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene and diversions around the area were expected to be lifted soon.