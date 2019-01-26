Keep the togs handy still - and extra sunscreen - as the country is set to get some sizzling hot temperatures from tomorrow onwards.

A possible heatwave forecast over New Zealand will kick off with temperatures mostly in the late-20s to mid-30s.

MetService said the maximum temperatures expected in parts of the North Island tomorrow would be 25C in Auckland and Hamilton, 26C in Thames, 27C in Whāngārei and up to 30C in Gisborne and 32C in Hastings.

Those in the South Island could expect red-hot temperatures as well, with

Blenheim forecast to hit 34C tomorrow, Christchurch 30C and Queenstown 28C. Dunedin escapes with a much cooler 22C.

Advertisement

MetService meteorologist Ravi Kandula said: "Essentially, a lot of the heat is going to be confined to the South Island, central parts of Otago - high 20s to the low 30s - Blenheim and Kaikōura.

"In the North Island, eastern parts - Gisborne, Napier, Hastings and Masterton. Those areas are going to get a drop in north-west wind and are going to get warm."

As well as needing a swim and an icecream, the heat could lead to more serious issues in the coming days. Yesterday, the tar on State Highway 1 near Pūhoi, north of Auckland, started to melt.

Due to high temperatures & high traffic volume, the road surface on #SH1 (northbound) near Johnstones Hill tunnel has reacted. Water trucks have been deployed to douse the road surface & dampening will continue until temperatures drop this evening. Take care in the area. ^MF pic.twitter.com/6uZwtPAMlC — NZTA Akld & Nthlnd (@NZTAAkl) January 25, 2019

Monday will be a cracker Auckland Anniversary holiday for those in the City of Sails too with a high of 26C expected - perfect for getting out to see the performers at the International Buskers Festival around the Viaduct and the annual Anniversary Day regatta.

MetService said a heat wave was defined by the World Meteorological Organisation as five or more days in a row of 5C above the average temperature.

It was forecasting many areas, especially in the east, would see consecutive 30C days from today through to the end of the working week.

The warm, humid air was also going to make for some sultry nights, with Nelson, Tauranga and Auckland not expected to cool below 20C.

The warmest places today were in the South Island and particularly in the Nelson region and parts of Canterbury.

The heat over NZ begins to build from tomorrow! Christchurch is forecast to hit 30C tomorrow and 33C on Monday, whilst Blenheim is set to be one of the warmest spots over the next couple days; 34C and 35C forecast! Check how hot it will get for you @http://bit.ly/metservicenz ^JM pic.twitter.com/LSYkirszEV — MetService (@MetService) January 26, 2019

Cheviot got the award for the hottest temperature today at 28.5C. Methven reached 28C, as did Gisborne.

Meanwhile, there are a number of heavy rain and strong wind warnings for parts of the South Island tonight, but they were expected to cease overnight or in the early hours of the morning.