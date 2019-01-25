A shed fire has broken out in Trentham, Upper Hutt, and elevated to a fourth alarm.
Emergency services were called to the blaze at a storage shed at 6.50pm and nearly two hours later 12 fire engines were being used to battle the blaze.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the building was "well alight" when firefighters arrived.
A police spokeswoman said police were called to assist and officers had helped with traffic control.
Police were making initial inquiries to determine whether or not the fire was suspicious, she said.