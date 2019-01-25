A shed fire has broken out in Trentham, Upper Hutt, and elevated to a fourth alarm.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at a storage shed at 6.50pm and nearly two hours later 12 fire engines were being used to battle the blaze.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said the building was "well alight" when firefighters arrived.

​​

A police spokeswoman said police were called to assist and officers had helped with traffic control.

Emergency services were called to the blaze at 6.50pm. Image / Google
Police were making initial inquiries to determine whether or not the fire was suspicious, she said.

