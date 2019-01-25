A Christchurch man says he's shocked he's been banned from flying with Qantas after swearing on a transtasman flight.

Trevor Jury was flying from Brisbane to Christchurch on Sunday when he got up to use the toilet.

When seeing to two men at the front of the plane, Jury said:

"This the line for the toilet because I'm busting, excuse my words, for a piss? Then the flight hostess came around the corner and says: 'don't talk like that on my plane'."

Jury says he received no more service for the remainder of the flight and was greeted by police and customs officers on landing.

"We just paid good money to fly with them and then we get humiliated at the end by having police greet us at the door. I ain't not terrorist I'm far from that"

Jury says his great holiday was ruined on the flight home.

A spokesperson for Qantas confirmed the incident - but says it went way beyond Jury's description.

Qantas has a zero tolerance for inappropriate behaviour, they said.