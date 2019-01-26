Expect to see more Kiwi kids on two wheels this year, thanks to an initiative re-homing unwanted bikes to youngsters in need.

In the Bike it Forward campaign, Bike Barn is asking New Zealanders to donate bicycles their children have outgrown or no longer use.

Donated bikes will be given an overhaul by Bike Barn mechanics and then given to less advantaged kids and schools around the country, through the TRYathlon Foundation.

The initiative was trialled in Auckland late last year in partnership with the Weet-Bix TRYathlon, with more than 90 donated bikes refurbished and donated, including 50 to kids at Homai and Manurewa South schools.

Bike Barn managing director Craig Robertson said the success of last year's donations encouraged the company to go nationwide.

"Many of us have bikes that our kids have outgrown that are taking up space in the garage, especially after Christmas. So we're asking people to donate those bikes so that we can encourage more kids to live a healthy and active lifestyle through cycling."

Manurewa South School pupils, from left, Adam Thompson, Sharon Thompson and Marina Utakea on some of the donated bikes. Photo / Supplied

TRYathlon Foundation chairman David Marshall said not having access to a bike was one of the biggest barriers stopping kids from taking part in the event.

"We are looking forward to seeing even more Kiwi kids riding their bikes and completing their first TRY alongside their friends and classmates."

Manurewa South principal Tone Kolose said last year's campaign had already made a huge difference to the lives of pupils.

"Less than a quarter of children at Manurewa South senior school have access to a bike so to have so many donated enables more of our pupils to take part [in the TRYathlon]."

Donated bikes need to have a wheel diameter of between 16 and 24 inches, be suitable for children aged 7 to 12, and in a reasonable condition.

They can be dropped off at Bike Barn stores or pick-up can be arranged by calling (09) 267 1245 or emailing bikebarn@bikeitforward.co.nz

Bike Barn is also accepting financial donations towards the programme.