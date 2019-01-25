Almost one year since Francis Tipene last had artificial plants stolen from his funeral home in Henderson, the fake plant thieves have struck again, this time at his Onehunga branch.

On Wednesday night, men can be seen on security footage arriving at Tipene Funerals in Onehunga and taking away the artificial plants.

Funeral director Francis Tipene, known for his role in TVNZ's The Casketeers - a documentary series about funeral directors - says he did not report the theft to police.

"They have enough on their plate," he told the Herald.

Advertisement

The images were shared on Facebook.

When the artificial plants were stolen from the Henderson branch last year, Tipene says they were recovered "thanks to the beautiful people of Auckland".

"I'm not sure the same will happen this time," he says. "It's hard to get the car registration from the security footage. The pictures are not as good."

The artificial plants cost about $295 each, excluding the price of the vase and the rocks.

Tipene has once again, like last year, taken to social media to post photos from the security footage and appeal to the public to try to find his plants.

"These mongrels have stolen our two artificial pot plants from the front of our Onehunga Funeral Home at 24 Hill St," he wrote alongside photos showing the incident.

Tipene says it is harder to see the car registration number this time. Photo / Supplied

"This happened at about 10.45pm last night. If you happen to recognise these two men in the photo or the vehicle please call the funeral to let us know.

"This happened to our Henderson Branch last year with a beautiful outcome for all involved. I am hoping for the same here."

The post has been shared more than 1000 times so far.