Police investigating the death of Shannon Baker believe two previous incidents at his address may be connected to his violent death.

Baker, 55, was found dead inside his home on Calgary St, Sandringham, on December 11.

He was the victim of a violent assault and police believe he died in the early hours of the morning.

A large group of detectives have been working on the investigation, dubbed Operation Epopeus, for over a month in an effort to find those responsible for Baker's death.

Police are treating the death of Shannon Baker as a homicide. Photo / Supplied

Detective Inspector Aaron Pascoe said a large number of people known to Baker have been spoken to.

"Through speaking with his associates, we have discovered two earlier occasions in December where Baker's address was targeted," he said.

"The first incident occurred on Sunday, December 2, where two male offenders have arrived at the property and threatened Baker, before stealing property including [his] wallet."

The wallet was described as a Hugo Boss-branded wallet made of brown leather and possibly adorned with a blue stripe.

Pascoe said at least one of these offenders returned to Baker's house four days later, on December 6, and threatened him again.

Police believe there is likely to be a link between these previous incidents and Baker's death.

"We don't believe Shannon Baker was the victim of a random attack," Pascoe said.

"Through our inquiries we believe he was targeted... [and] there was more than one offender involved in his death."

The only item Police have identified as being taken on the night of Baker's death is the electronic key (similar to that pictured) to his green 2001 Mercedes. Photo / Supplied

Another item of interest to police is a electronic key to Baker's green 2001 Mercedes which was stolen on the night of his death.

Police are appealing for anyone with information about the stolen wallet or key.

"We also want to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity on Calgary St, not only on the night of Baker's death, but also on December 2 and 6," Pascoe said.

"We believe there are multiple people who know who is responsible for the death of Shannon Baker and we urge them to do the right thing and contact us.

"I want to reassure the community that we are determined to establish who was involved so we can hold them to account and get closure for his family."

• Anyone with information is asked to contact police by phoning 0800 EPOPEUS (0800 376 7387) or email OpEPOPEUS@police.govt.nz. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.