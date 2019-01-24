A gang member with an extensive criminal history including grievous bodily harm, assault with intent to injure, and kidnapping has had his parole declined.

Sio Muliipu , 30, currently serving a 13-sentence, used a knife to gouge out his girlfriend's eye in 2012 and was one of the 12 prison inmates to break out of the Hawke's Bay Prison wing to stage a roof top protest in 2011.

His criminal history also includes 18 convictions for violence, driving and traffic offences, non-compliance, dishonesty, use of weapons and burglary.

Eleven of the 18 violence convictions involved intimate partner violence which have escalated in severity over time.

Advertisement

A psychological report from November 5 showed that Muliipu was assessed as "being at very high risk of general reoffending and at high risk for violent reoffending," with the psychologist recommending that he continued to reside in rehabilitation centre, Te Whare Manaaki.

Despite Muliipu "presenting well", the Parole Board noted his long criminal history with his recent offending classified as "extremely serious".

"The board commends him for the work that he has completed to date, but we are not satisfied that his risk has reduced sufficient for him to be released on parole."

Muliipu will be up for parole again in June 2020.

He currently has six years left on his sentence.