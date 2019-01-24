Abuse from members of the public directed to the group labelled the "unruly tourists" led to the eventual crash of their vehicle, a member of the family maintains.

Joe Doran told the Herald: "People were calling me gypsy scum and my father crashed the motor over people calling me gypsy scum."

Their green van was eventually abandoned by the group in Māngere and the abuse didn't end there, someone writing the word "Pikeys" on the back window.

Witnesses at the scene said the van went over the median barrier at the end of Thomas Rd and Massey Rd.

They said the British tourists caused quite a scene as they took all their belongings from the car and proceeded to walk along the road.

Witnesses said the group were yelling at each other, and carrying bags and a child's car seat.

Someone has written the word "Pikeys" on the back of the van. Photo / Doug Sherring

"This morning I was going for baby food, people start shouting at us, I look back and I hit a curb and I punctured the wheel of the car," the older man told the Herald.

Doran was approached by the Herald earlier this afternoon and was asked whether he thought the way the family had been behaving was acceptable.

"Can you f**k off, that's what can do yeah? F**k off," he said.

The car the family have used to travel the country crashed in Auckland this afternoon, with two adults and a young child seen leaving the crash site. Photo / Doug Sherring

Earlier today, another member of the group who was accused of a Takapuna Beach assault was granted name suppression.

The 26-year-old British man, charged with assault and reckless driving, appeared in the Auckland District Court this afternoon before Community Magistrate Jan Holmes.

Police supported the suppression application. The man has consented to being remanded in custody overnight before seeking bail.

The Honda Odyssey which the group of unruly tourists crashed this afternoon. Photo / Doug Sherring

He will reappear tomorrow for a bail application.

Four people, believed to be part of the 15 or so unruly tourists, have already been served a deportation liability notice (DLN) as a result of an incident at Burger King in Hamilton.

Tina Maria Cash, 26, appeared in court the next day and pleaded guilty to two charges of theft and was also issued a DLN.