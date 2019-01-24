A vigil has been organised in honour of slain South Auckland mother Xi Wang.

The 34-year-old mother was allegedly murdered by her ex-husband in her Flat Bush home 15 days before Christmas.

For more than a month suppression orders prevented her name being published - and her friends from paying tribute.

After they spoke out about Wang's life in the Herald today, a vigil was organised in her memory.

Shakti, an organisation that supports migrant women experiencing domestic violence, confirmed today that the vigil will be held at Aotea Square from 7pm on January 30.

"Shakti is organising a vigil to honour Xi Wang and to draw attention to domestic violence in this country," said a spokeswoman.

"This vigil is to honour her life, to mourn her death and to join together to say 'enough' to domestic violence."

Rotorua farmer Ephraim Beazley has been charged with murdering Wang.

He will appear again in the High Court at Auckland next month.

The couple met when Wang was travelling and studying in New Zealand.

She decided to stay and marry him. However they separated while she was pregnant with their first child.

Wang's death came soon after the alleged murder of British backpacker Grace Millane.

Vigils were held for Millane across New Zealand - but as little information was able to be shared about Wang, nothing public was held directly in her honour.

Shakti hoped to do just that on January 30.

They said it was also important to spread the message about violence towards women.

"We need to take domestic violence just as seriously as gender-based violence perpetrated by strangers such," they said.

"While we grieve and mourn for Xi Wang, we hope and pray for the day when all women can live lives free from fear and violence.

"We hope and pray when migrant women of colour who face additional barriers to seeking help and accessing justice can receive just as much support, compassion and understanding from the general public."

New Zealand has one of the worst rates of domestic violence in the developed world.

Shakti said that female immigrants and refugees often had their experience, voices and deaths "marginalised".

"We witness the violence and the effects of domestic violence every day and the struggles in accessing justice, especially when the perpetrators are Pākehā men," Shakti's spokeswoman said.

"We invite you to join together to honour Xi Wang, to honour all the women whose lives had been taken at the hands of men.

"Her death is a reminder to us all of the brutality and fatality of domestic violence in Aotearoa.

"We all need to do better."

FAMILY HARM - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584