A Hamilton man charged after his car clipped a tractor and crashed, killing his passenger, will go on trial later this year.

Jack Rathsamy, 23, reappeared in the Hamilton District Court today where, through his lawyer Philip Morgan QC, his trial was confirmed for October 17.

He is charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Andrew Hendon on February 24, 2018.

He was allegedly driving his vehicle on Bankier Rd, just north of Hamilton in Horsham Downs, when it has clipped a tractor and then flipped into a ditch.

Rathsamy and another passenger got out of the vehicle but Hendon died at the scene

Morgan also changed the trial from one to be decided by a jury to that of a judge.

Rathsamy was remanded on further bail by Judge Neil Cocurullo until his two-day trial.