The man who died after the truck he was driving on State Highway 35 north of Gisborne crashed and rolled on January 11 has been named.

Eastern Police confirmed the driver was 44-year-old Darren Jon Osborne, of Te Karaka.

Police were alerted that a truck had rolled down a bank between Mata Rd and Kaiawha Rd at 6.40am.

Later, at 8.20am, police confirmed that the driver, the sole occupant of the truck, had died at the scene.