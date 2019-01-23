Each weekday The Front Page keeps you up to date with the biggest news in New Zealand. Today, confirmation the man jailed for the Ashburton Work and Income double-slaying is appealing his conviction and sentence, an admission from the Housing Minister over Kiwibuild, the naked neighbour startling families at an Auckland apartment, and the farmer who burns cash. Hosted by Juliette Sivertsen.

The man jailed for the Ashburton Work and Income double-slaying is appealing his conviction and sentence.

Russell John Tully's appeal will be heard at the Court of Appeal in Wellington in March.

Tully was found guilty in 2016 of being the masked gunman who stormed the Ashburton Winz centre in 2014 and shot dead 67-year-old receptionist Peggy Noble, from point-blank range and shot 55-year-old case manager Susan Leigh Cleveland three times as she pleaded for her life.

Advertisement

The 52-year-old was also found guilty of attempting to murder case manager Kim Adams.

In 2016, he was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of 27 years, the second highest non-parole period ever handed down in New Zealand history.

Throughout the court process, Tully always indicated he would appeal its outcome.

For more on this story, click here

A 36-year-old man has been charged with murder following the stabbing incident in central Whanganui.

The man appeared in Whanganui District Court this afternoon and was granted interim name suppression.

He also faces five charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

One person died and five others were injured following the incident in Wicksteed St in central Whanganui just after 4pm yesterday.

Whanganui mayor Hamish McDouall said the incident was "a tragedy".

He says the community's feeling unsettled.

Police say there's no ongoing risk to the public.

For more on this story, click here

There was also another stabbing last night elsewhere, in Auckland's Panmure.

Police say they're still trying to find an offender who fled the scene after a man received serious injuries.

The stabbed man is now in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital.

The circumstances of the incident are not yet clear, but police say inquiries are ongoing.

For more on this story, click here

A DNA match has helped bring justice for a rape victim, 15 years on.

In an exclusive Herald story, it's been revealed a masked man who forced his way into a Kaitaia home and raped a woman as her children slept nearby in 2003, was caught through DNA following a second sexual assault.

43-year-old Wiremu Abraham was jailed for eight years and one month in the Manukau District Court yesterday.

In court, Judge John Bergseng said Abraham "targeted" a 34-year-old woman to offend against, for his own "sexual gratification".

He identified where she lived and early one morning entered her house - wearing a balaclava and gloves and wielding a knife and carried out a "planned and premeditated" attack.

Herald senior police reporter Anna Leask says the cold case was never closed, and police stumbled upon a DNA match last year.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone call the Safe to Talk confidential crisis helpline on: 0800 044 334 or text 4334

For more on this story, click here

Our Prime Minister's continuing to lead the stand against protectionism, at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

The Prime Minister is due to speak overnight, at an informal gathering of world economic leaders.

She'll deliver opening remarks, alongside the director general of the World Trade Organisation, on the end of global trade as we know it.

Ardern says her speech will focus on the importance of international trade and co-operation.

She also faced a bizarre interview with the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire, who asked Ardern if she had plans to ask her partner Clarke Gayford to marry her.

The prime minister laughed loudly at the question and seemed surprised.

For more on this story, click here

Eyes are also on the Housing Minister this week, who says there are no guarantees the target of 1000 KiwiBuild homes by July, will be met.

KiwiBuild's official web site shows 33 homes completed, leaving 967 to rise by the middle of this year to reach the programme's inaugural 1000-home target.

It comes after a damning report, from the New Zealand Initiative, slammed the Government programme as a "bewildered beast".

The report claims KiwiBuild has little hope of delivering on its goals and is just a distraction from the real housing solutions.

Phil Twyford told NewstalkZB this morning admitted the first few months have been tougher than expected.

But he believes, overall it's been a success.

For the full interview, listen here

Speculation there's a link between falling house sales and the Government's foreign buyer ban.

This comes after Corelogic figures showed house sales for December fell to a seven-year low.

Senior analyst Nick Goodall says he thinks the ban has played a small role overall in the market's downturn.

The foreign buyers ban came into force on October 22nd.

For more on this story, click here

To the rental market, Wellington has overtaken Auckland and become the most expensive city in the country to rent.

Trade Me figures show median weekly rent in the capital climbed 5.8 per cent year-on-year in December.

That's brought the average price to an all-time high of $565 a week - $15 higher than in Auckland city.

Head of Trade Me Rentals Aaron Clancy says Wellington's been nipping at the heels of the City of Sails for some time now.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB

In Auckland's North Shore, it's not the rent prices upsetting residents, it's the neighbours.

Tensions are rising as residents in a Takapuna townhouse complex grow accustomed to life next to a nine-level apartment block.

They've raised a number of concerns including views of a naked man in "full visibility for young children", parking and vehicle issues, light pollution spilling into homes at night, bedrooms and bathrooms without blinds and altercations between the neighbours.

People from an existing two-level Takapuna townhouse complex have complained to the Government and Auckland Council hierarchy about how their lives changed once residents moved into the towering new apartment block which has risen beside them.

One resident claimed they now have children exposed to safety risks, and a naked man next door in an apartment with no blinds.

For more on this story, click here

A new foe might have stepped into Auckland's Airbnb scene.

Australian service BnBGuard, which monitors online Airbnb listings for unauthorised sub-letting, is in talks with four New Zealand councils to conduct surveillance.

Founder Reuben Schwarz says the service recently ran a successful trial programme with the Noosa Shire Council to identify properties not paying a tourism levy.

Airbnb revealed yesterday more than half of its 11,350 registered Auckland properties are liable for a new bed tax, much more than Auckland Council's previous estimation of 3800 liable properties.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB

Rocket Lab's next cargo will be for a leading United States military technology agency.

The New Zealand space company will carry an experimental communications antenna for the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, which works for the Pentagon.

It hopes to launch the antenna from Mahia late next month.



Founder Peter Beck told the Herald there are a lot of dual technologies that can be used in space and this antenna is a great example.

He said it was an ''honour'' to work with the US agency.

The antenna, made of a tissue-thin membrane, packs tightly inside the 150kg small satellite for stowage during launch, before it unfolds to its full size of 2.25 meters in diameter once it reaches low Earth orbit.

For more on this story, click here

New Zealand is among the world's highest for stroke risk.

An AUT study shows almost one in four 25-year-old New Zealanders face the likelihood of having a stroke in their lifetime.

The study also shows among developed countries, we have the second-highest lifetime risk, closely followed by Canada, the US, UK and Australia.

Lead author, Professor Valery Feigin says the risk is increasing.

He says we need to change the general prevention messages as they're not working.

The two-year study is the first to show the risk to younger people, given other studies begin analysis at 45-years-of-age.

For more on this story, tune in to Newstalk ZB

A tough lesson learnt by a dairy farmer near Palmerston North about burning cash.

Woodville's Ben Allomes cleaned out his car and in the process, cleaned out a bag containing $130 dollars, by setting it on fire.

What wasn't rubbish was put in a washing basket, and cardboard packed on top.

He apparently got his son to throw the rubbish onto the fire.

The bank's helping sort things out, but they need to get the serial numbers of the notes burnt and send them to the Reserve Bank.

To make matters worse, the money wasn't even his - the money was for a team his daughter belonged to, and had been sitting in the centre console of the car.

For more on this story, click here



That's the Front Page for today, Wednesday 23 January, making sure you're across the biggest news of the day. For more on these stories, check out The New Zealand Herald, or tune in to Newstalk ZB.

You can subscribe to this podcast on Apple podcasts here, iHeartRadio here, and Stitcher here.

If you like to stay up to date on social media, you can find host Juliette Sivertsen on Twitter.