A baby boy remains stable in Tauranga Hospital more than three weeks after sustaining injuries police described as "non-accidental" and shocking.

A police investigation started after an incident on December 30 at a Welcome Bay address.

The then three-and-half-week-old baby was taken to Tauranga Hospital then flown to Starship Hospital in Auckland.

He has since returned to Tauranga Hospital.

Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Turner of the Tauranga CIB said no one had been arrested and the investigation was continuing.

"However I am confident that police will identify the person or persons responsible.

"Police have been receiving some excellent support and assistance from family and the community, however I ask that anyone in the community with information makes contact with the Tauranga Police on 07 5774384," he said.

The incident shocked Welcome Bay residents who demanded answers.

"There is a lot of angry and p****d off people in this neighbourhood and we all want to know how the baby is doing and who caused these injuries."

Another said: "Oh my God, it's shocking. What the hell is going on? This is an innocent young baby. We need to know who could do such a horrible thing, everyone wants to know."