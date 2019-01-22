A batch of blueberries has been removed from supermarket shelves after a Tauranga man said he found a "rusty" thumbtack inside the small fruit.

The man, who would only be named as Mr Osborne, was celebrating his wife's birthday at his mother-in-law's home last night and took the last mouthful of his desert when he found a thumbtack in one of the blueberries.

"Luckily I bit into it sideways and spat out the tack," he said.

He said he did not see the thumbtack inside the blueberry before taking a bite.

Advertisement

"It seems pretty well thought out because when I pushed it into the side of the blueberry you couldn't see it," he said. "It was rusty and slightly bent."

The man had learned blueberries were a good snack for dogs and he and his wife had just got a new puppy. "Lucky I did not give it to my dog," he said.

Following the incident, Osborne put the blueberry and thumbtack inside a ziplock bag and notified supermarket staff, who he said had handled the complaint well.

Osborne said his mother-in-law had bought the punnet of blueberries from Pak'n Save in Pāpāmoa on January 21.

He had posted his find on Facebook to warn people about checking their fruit thoroughly before eating it.

A Foodstuffs spokesperson said the company had been notified about the incident and an investigation was underway.

"The batch has been pulled from store shelves and we are going through our stringent investigative process," she said.

"The outcome of the investigation will be referred to the authorities for their review and support."

The company did not wish to comment further.

A police spokeswoman said they were not aware of any complaint about the incident.

Tauranga man Michael Rayner pictured with the strawberry he brought from a local supermarket only to find it contained a pin. Photo / Alan Gibson

The find was the latest in a series of sharp objects finds in produce around New Zealand.

A Tauranga family found a pin inside a strawberry in December - the strawberries were bought from Pak'nSave Tauranga.

A Countdown Bureta Park customer found a needle in a red capsicum in November.



Foreign objects in fruit and vege in 2018:

December: Pin found in strawberry brought at Pak'N Save Cameron Rd

November: Needle found in a capsicum bought at Countdown Bureta

November: Needle found inside a punnet of strawberries purchased at a supermarket in the South Island in November

September: Three needles found in three strawberries in one imported punnet of Australian Choice brand strawberries at Countdown St Lukes in Auckland

New Zealand Food Safety advice:

If you see something out of the ordinary, please take it to your retailer or give us a call on 0800 00 83 33.