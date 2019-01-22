Multiple people have been injured after a stabbing incident on Wicksteed Street in Whanganui, with witnesses describing "blood pouring out".

A worker from medical centre Te Oranganui, who did not want to be named, said a colleague witnessed the stabbings.

Te Oranganui nurses and a doctor ran to the aid of the victims.

"When I got there, there was one lying on the ground. It was a big girl. She'd been stabbed, it was bad."

Advertisement

Blood spilled in the New World carpark in Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

The worker said two other people who had been stabbed were walking around.

"You could see it. He was holding his neck and blood was pouring out. On his back, you could see where he'd been cut.

"There was another lying down, she wasn't moving. She was an older lady."

The worker believed the stabbing victims were four members of one family.

Blood was splattered across the New World carpark.

Police had cordoned off a house in Wicksteed St and were also carrying out investigations there.

There were three upturned supermarket trollies within the carpark cordon. Liverpool St and Wicksteed St remain cordoned off.

Part of the New World carpark in Whanganui remained cordoned off after multiple people were stabbed. Photo / Zaryd Wilson

Emergency services were called to the incident at 4.20pm, a police spokeswoman told the Herald.

Blood spilled in the New World carpark in Whanganui. Photo / Lewis Gardner

An ambulance is in attendance and police are speaking to nearby residents, the police spokeswoman said.

Police said one person has been taken into custody.

Police are investigating and speaking to nearby residents after the stabbing incident.

Police had cordoned off Wicksteed St and Liverpool St.

Officers remained at the scene.