A woman accused of trespassing in a Christchurch city park will return to court next month.

Margaret Mabel Dodds, 63, allegedly trespassed at Cashmere Park on January 20 within two years of being warned by park rangers not to go there.

Dodds, whose address on a charging document at Christchurch District Court is Princess Margaret Hospital, is expected back in court on February 11 after being granted a registrar's remand today.