A small plane has crashed at Matamata Airport.

Fire and emergency shift manager Paul Radden said the two seater plane crashed at 8am today.

Emergency services were still at the scene. The two occupants were out of the plane but it's unclear on their injury status.

One fire appliance has remained at the scene to help clean up a small fuel leak.

A police spokeswoman said they were first notified of a plane in trouble at 8.03am before it encountered a "heavy landing".

However, other than a bit of fuel leakage from its landing the plane was not seriously damaged and the pilot was able to walk away.