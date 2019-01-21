Traffic should take care on Auckland's Southwestern Motorway this evening as a scrub fire is causing poor visibility.

Fire and Emergency NZ are currently in attendance at a small fire, which is located near the intersection of State Highway 20 and Cavendish Drive.

A spokeswoman said a small fire was started after a cigarette was thrown into a garden area covered in bark.

She said Fire and Emergency had received many calls about the fire, but it was fully under control.

One fire appliance remained at the scene damping down the area.

NZ Transport Agency said due to the fire there is reduced visibility on the Puhunui Rd off-ramp.