The wife of a kitesurfer tragically killed in a kitesurfing accident says her family's lives have been "changed forever".

Logan Gemming died at Fergusson Park in Tauranga yesterday.

The kite was caught by a gust of wind and crashed.

Emergency services provided medical attention but Gemming died at the scene.

Gemming's wife Kylie posted a heartfelt message to Facebook this morning.

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that I write this post to inform you of the tragic death of my lovely husband Logan Gemming," she said.

"He died suddenly yesterday in a kiting accident. Our lives have changed forever. We are grateful for the support we have already received. Loges you will be missed. All our love, your three beautiful boys and their momma bear xxx," she said.

