Strong winds about central and southern New Zealand are expected to gust up to severe strength as a mostly fine day is forecast across the country.

Most centres would reach temperatures in the mid to late 20s with Gisborne and Napier predicting a national high of 29C.

MetService meteorologist Rob Kerr said there was a weak front moving up the country with a southwest flow today, bringing strong winds.

"The flow is quite strong in a couple of places with wind watches in place."

A strong wind watch was currently in place for Wairarapa including the Tararua District and Hawke's Bay south of Hastings until Tuesday evening.

The same watch was also in place for the far south in Fiordland, coastal Southland including Stewart Island and coastal Otago south of Dunedin.

Maximum temperatures expected for tomorrow across the countries main centres. Gisborne is set to be the maximum with 29C. for the Wellington anniversary we can expect 22C with 25C in Lower Hutt. Latest forecasts at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^KL pic.twitter.com/0YEfUvnTnI — MetService (@MetService) January 20, 2019

Looking ahead, the strong, disturbed westerly flow would cover southern and central New Zealand on Tuesday.

"There will be strong winds tomorrow but it will not be severe gales, as a southwest flow is established, we will continue to see some strong winds across southern and central New Zealand," Kerr said.

On Wednesday, an active front, preceded by a moist and northwest flow was expected to move up the South Island followed by southwesterly winds.

"There is moderate confidence that rainfall accumulations will meet warning criteria in Fiordland during Tuesday and Wednesday, and in Westland on Wednesday."

Severe westerly gales in southern Fiordland, coastal Southland, and southern parts of eastern Otago were expected on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"There is low confidence of severe west to northwest gales in exposed places of inland Otago and Canterbury High Country on Wednesday, and about Wairarapa and the Tararua District during Wednesday and Thursday."

Gusty winds this weekend into early next week 🌬️



💨 Heads up trampers! Strong winds in the Alps on Saturday.



💨 A period of damaging winds possible for Stewart Island & lower Southland on Saturday night.



💨 The scrub fire risk may be elevated into early next week. pic.twitter.com/n4pjnuQHF1 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2019

Your weather

Whangārei

: Mainly fine, evening cloud. Southwesterlies. High 25C Low 18C

Auckland: Mainly fine, evening cloud with chance of a light shower. Fresh southwesterlies. High 24C Low 18C

Tauranga: Mainly fine, some morning and evening cloud. Gusty southwesterlies.

High 26C Low 15C

Whanganui: Cloudy periods, chance afternoon shower. Westerlies, strong at times. High 23C Low 15C

Napier: Fine. Westerlies strengthening. High 29C Low 15C

Wellington: Fine, apart from chance shower in the north until midday. Strong northwesterlies, turning light southerly late evening. High 22C Low 13C

Christchurch: Fine, but some afternoon cloud. Northerlies, turning southerly afternoon. High 24C Low 10C

Dunedin: Partly cloudy, chance shower late morning and afternoon. Strong or gale southwesterlies. High 17C Low 12C

Source: MetService