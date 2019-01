A man has died following a kitesurfing incident in Tauranga.

The incident occurred at Fergusson Park about 4.20pm when the man was on land preparing his kite ahead of taking it into the water.

The kite was caught by a gust of wind and crashed.

Emergency services provided medical attention but the man died at the scene.

Advertisement

Victim Support has been notified and the death will be referred to the coroner.