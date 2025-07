A FENZ haz-mat unit is on its way from Whanganui to the house. Photo / RNZ / Samuel Rillstone

By RNZ

Two people have been taken to hospital after a gas leak at a house in Feilding, Manawatū.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand said it received a call shortly before 9.25am on Saturday.

A shift manager said one of two people in the house was found unconscious.

A hazmat unit with a gas detector was on its way from Whanganui to the house to check gas levels and ventilate the property.