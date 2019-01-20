Emergency services are currently attending a water incident in Ramarama, south of Auckland.

A man went under the water in a swimming hole off Pratts Rd, and has failed to surface.

The incident is believed to have occurred at the Maketu Waterfall.

Maketu Waterfall is a popular swimming spot found at the Maketu Pa Cemetery Reserve, roughly a 30-minute drive from Auckland City.

Earlier this month, a woman was winched out of the pool at the bottom of the falls after falling down the waterfall.

The woman, in her 20s, was rescued by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter on January 6.

She sustained "multiple injuries" during the fall and flown to Middlemore Hospital in a moderate condition.