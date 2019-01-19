A motorcycle has collided with a truck on State Highway 1 north of Wellington, with traffic north of the capital at a standstill.

Emergency services were called to the serious crash in Paekakariki at 11.30am today.

Police say the motorcyclist has moderate back injuries and is being taken to hospital by ambulance.

UPDATE 11:50AM

The road remains BLOCKED. Please use Paekakariki Hill Road as a detour route. We will continue to update this post as we receive further information. ^RShttps://t.co/VHodPPds58 — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) January 19, 2019

"We don't have any information about the truck driver or how the crash occured at this stage," a police spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

The crash has blocked the road, causing major delays. SH1 between Paekakariki to Pukeria Bay is closed until further notice.

Southbound traffic is being diverted over the Paekakariki Hill and Northbound drivers are under traffic control, a police spokeswoman said.