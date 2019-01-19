Three teenagers have been arrested after leading police on a short pursuit around Hamilton.

Police managed to safely stop the vehicle, stolen earlier in the night, after laying road spikes in Hamilton East four minutes after first being spotted.

Waikato police Senior Sergeant Tina Shaw said the car was seen acting suspiciously in the suburb of Bader at 3.10am today.

When officers located it, they discovered it was stolen.

They activated their flashing lights and the car fled. A short pursuit was commenced.

It's unclear which route the youths went but officers managed to stop the car 5km away by laying road spikes on Peachgrove Rd just four minutes later.

However, although their vehicle stopped, the occupants - two boys, aged 14 and 15, and one 14-year-old girl - fled on foot.

They were found shortly afterwards and arrested.

Shaw reminded people to stop for police when directed.

"People should stop promptly for police when it's safe to do so."