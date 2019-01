A scooter rider has been rushed to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition after an accident in Epsom tonight.

St John Ambulance said the man came off his scooter in Quentin Ave, Epsom, about 5pm.

No other vehicles were involved.

Scooters have become a national craze since Lime Scooters launched in New Zealand three months ago.

The latest accident comes only a day after a woman riding a Lime scooter was critically injured after being struck by a truck in Dunedin.