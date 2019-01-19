A person is being cut from a vehicle after it crashed north of Hamilton just before 3.45pm today.

Emergency services are on the scene of the single vehicle crash on State Highway 1 near the intersection with SH39, north west of The Base shopping mall.

It's unclear what caused the crash but it's believe the vehicle was in the southbound lane at the time of the crash.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood said one victim had suffered moderate injuries but it's unknown whether the person trapped is also injured.

Police, Fire and Ambulance were all at the scene.