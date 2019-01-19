The passenger of a car that went through a stop sign had to be cut from a vehicle after it collided with another car north of Hamilton shortly before 4pm today.

Emergency services were scrambled to the scene of the two-vehicle crash on State Highway 39 near the intersection with SH1, north west of The Base shopping mall at 3.44pm.

Waikato Police Senior Sergeant Mike Henwood said a female victim suffered serious injuries after the car she was travelling in went through a stop sign and was t-boned.

Henwood said the car the teenager was in turned right at the bottom of the Koura Dr off-ramp into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

The driver, a young man, suffered moderate injuries while the pair in the other vehicle were not injured.

Henwood said the road had now reopened.