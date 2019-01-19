A construction worker was injured this afternoon after steel being hoisted from a crane fell on him at a central Auckland site.

The accident happened about 1.15pm. St John ambulance workers applied a drip before taking the man, who was conscious and talking, to Auckland Hospital in a critical condition.

A witness said the man had chest injuries.

A pallet of steel was being hoisted when the pallet came apart, he said.

Police attended and WorkSafe was advised, a police spokesman said.

The witness said it was the third incident at the site in recent times, including a worker who suffered a stroke on Friday.

A $70 million hotel is being built on the site on the corner of 147 Victoria St West and Graham St.

The 47-room property is being developed by Safari Group and sits atop the historic Cambridge clothing factory, the facade of which is being incorporated into the new building.