Most of the North Island will be waking up to a warm, but windy start to their weekend - while South Islanders can expect high temperatures dousing of rain.

Aucklanders can expect a fine day, with a high of 25C and westerly breezes.

A blanket of cloud will likely settle over the region by this evening, and a low of 19C is forecast overnight.

Further north, Kerikeri is in for summery temperatures paired with light winds.

A high of 29C will make way for a low of 17C overnight. Similarly to Auckland, some cloud is expected to settle over Northland by the evening.

Further down the island, Tauranga locals can expect a stunner day.

A windy, but warm day for many parts of Aotearoa tomorrow (Saturday) as a front moves up the country. Western parts of the South Island will have significant amounts of rain, as shown in the latest watches and warnings charts. For all the details go to https://t.co/qHyE5zhh6X ^AB pic.twitter.com/IkXhycz8iG — MetService (@MetService) January 17, 2019

Temperatures will peak around 28C, while a shroud of morning cloud is expected to burn off by midday to make way for a clear, sunny day.

Holidaymakers and locals around Taupo can expect a fine day interspersed with a little cloud, and westerly breezes developing this morning.

In the capital, the westerly wind affecting the rest of the island is expected to be stronger - reaching gale-force at times.

A fair amount of cloud was expected throughout the day, and temperatures was cooler than up north, peaking at 22C.

Down in the South Island, a mix of weather is on the cards.

Blenheim is in for some scorching temperatures - peaking at 31C, with some afternoon cloud interrupting an otherwise clear day.

Gusty winds this weekend into early next week 🌬️



💨 Heads up trampers! Strong winds in the Alps on Saturday.



💨 A period of damaging winds possible for Stewart Island & lower Southland on Saturday night.



💨 The scrub fire risk may be elevated into early next week. pic.twitter.com/n4pjnuQHF1 — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 18, 2019

A similar pattern was expected for Christchurch, where afternoon cloud could be followed by some evening rain.

Further down the Island, the forecast is a little more dreary.

Invercargill is in for a high of 22C, with consistent rain and strong northerly winds.

This was also the case for both Dunedin and Queenstown, with a drizzly forecast and temperatures hovering around the low 20s.