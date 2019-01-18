Most of the North Island will be waking up to a warm, but windy start to their weekend - while South Islanders can expect high temperatures dousing of rain.
Aucklanders can expect a fine day, with a high of 25C and westerly breezes.
A blanket of cloud will likely settle over the region by this evening, and a low of 19C is forecast overnight.
Further north, Kerikeri is in for summery temperatures paired with light winds.
A high of 29C will make way for a low of 17C overnight. Similarly to Auckland, some cloud is expected to settle over Northland by the evening.
Further down the island, Tauranga locals can expect a stunner day.
Temperatures will peak around 28C, while a shroud of morning cloud is expected to burn off by midday to make way for a clear, sunny day.
Holidaymakers and locals around Taupo can expect a fine day interspersed with a little cloud, and westerly breezes developing this morning.
In the capital, the westerly wind affecting the rest of the island is expected to be stronger - reaching gale-force at times.
A fair amount of cloud was expected throughout the day, and temperatures was cooler than up north, peaking at 22C.
Down in the South Island, a mix of weather is on the cards.
Blenheim is in for some scorching temperatures - peaking at 31C, with some afternoon cloud interrupting an otherwise clear day.
A similar pattern was expected for Christchurch, where afternoon cloud could be followed by some evening rain.
Further down the Island, the forecast is a little more dreary.
Invercargill is in for a high of 22C, with consistent rain and strong northerly winds.
This was also the case for both Dunedin and Queenstown, with a drizzly forecast and temperatures hovering around the low 20s.