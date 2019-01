Two cars have collided head on, just outside Taupō.

A police media spokesman said the crash happened just after 5pm at the intersection of Waiarakei Rd and Huka Falls Rd.

Initial reports suggested two cars had collided head-on and eight people were involved, he said.

Ambulance are at the scene.

The southbound lane is blocked and traffic is being diverted down Huka Falls Rd.

The spokesman did not have any details about injuries.

