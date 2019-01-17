A driver has been taken to hospital after his car plummeted off a 15m-high bluff at Paihia this morning.

The accident occurred about 9am at The Bluff on Marsden Rd as the driver was heading south towards town.

The man's car veered off the road, missed a barrier by centimetres and dropped off the edge of the cliff on to the beach.

The car landed on its wheels but was extensively damaged.The driver managed to get out of the vehicle.

Volunteers from the Paihia Fire Brigade carried him in a Stokes basket stretcher along the beach to a waiting St John ambulance.

He was taken to Bay of Islands Hospital in Kawakawa for a check-up. His injuries were not thought to be serious.

Police are investigating. It is understood a medical event could have played a part in the accident.