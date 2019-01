A "suspicious package" found at an Auckland mail centre this morning turned out to be a false alarm.

Emergency services attended the NZ Post Mail Centre on Kerwyn Ave, East Tamaki after a report of a package containing a possible hazardous substance about 8.15am.

A NZ Post spokeswoman said emergency services were called as per normal procedure after a suspicious package was detected.

It turned out to be a false alarm, and the site did not need to be evacuated.