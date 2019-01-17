A Lime scooter rider has been seriously injured in a crash with a truck in Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the crash at 1.45am near the intersection of Dundas St and Cumberland St.

The rider of this Lime scooter suffered serious injuries in the crash.

A police spokesperson said the person on the Lime scooter suffered serious injuries.

NZ Transport Agency said due to the crash, State Highway 1 (Cumberland St) is currently closed to southbound traffic between Howe St and St David St.

The crash scene.

The northbound lane remains open and a detour is in place.

A steady stream of Lime scooter-related casualties have made their way to Dunedin Hospital since they made their debut in the city just last week.

Southern District Health Board nursing medicine director Jenny Hanson said staff were seeing five to seven presentations a day in the emergency department directly attributable to Lime scooters.

So far they had mostly been a mix of minor to moderate injuries to hands, feet and heads.

ACC had received four scooter-related claims in the first four days since Lime launched in Dunedin on January 11, but could not specify if they were Lime-related or injuries sustained on other scooters.