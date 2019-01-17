New Zealand King Salmon has been forced to recall specific batches of salmon after traces of listeria were discovered.

New Zealand King Salmon Smoked Pieces (500g) and Regal Marlborough Cold Smoked (200g) are both impacted by the bacteria.

The impacted product is coded with M3G2D or M362N and should not be consumed despite no reports of illness.

The product is sold in supermarkets and retail stores nationwide and customers are asked not to consume it.

However, if it has been consumed and there are concerns around health, customers are advised to seek medical advice.

Customers can return the impacted product to their retailer for a full refund or phone 0800 725 666 with any questions.

New Zealand King Salmon says the recall does not impact any other batches of this product.