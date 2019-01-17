A police car is looking worse for wear after a crash in an Auckland suburb.

About 4.30pm a police car on its way to a job collided with another vehicle, a police spokeswoman said.

The crash took place at the intersection of Norman Lesser Drive and Ngahue Drive in Stonefields.

A police car was involved in a collision in Stonefields. Photo / Sam Sword

There were reports of minor injuries but no police staff were injured, the spokeswoman said.

Advertisement

The left side of the police car's bumper was falling off but the other car involved came out second best with the entire front crumpled.

Police spoke with the driver at the scene.

Diversions were in place after the crash and traffic was heavy on both Ngahue and Norman Lesser Drives for almost two hours after it.