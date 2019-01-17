Staff members of a Grafton-based 2degrees call centre evacuated their building after a bomb threat was made over the phone this afternoon.

Police were called to the address in central Auckland shortly before 4pm after a staff member received the threat.

A 2degrees spokeswoman said the building was evacuated immediatley following the threat.

"The police assessed the building and gave us clearance to return when it was safe to do so. We were out of the building for one hour," the spokesperson said.