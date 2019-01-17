A person is dead and two others have been moderately injured in a crash at Taupiri, north of Hamilton.

Emergency services have rushed to the scene of the serious crash on SH1B.

The three-car crash happened on Gordonton Rd at about 1.30pm.

Police say that early indications are at least one person has been seriously injured.

The road is closed and diversions are in place.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

St John are still attending to patients, with two ambulances and a jeep on the scene.

They were called to the scene at 1.57pm.