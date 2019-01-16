Traffic between Wellington and Lower Hutt is at a standstill after a van rolled on State Highway 2.

The New Zealand Transport Agency said there had been a serious crash in the northbound lane of State Highway 2 at Horokiwi just before midday.

The left northbound lane is blocked and significant delays are expected in both directions.

A police spokesman said a van had rolled just north of the Ngauranga Gorge, and a person was being cut out of the vehicle.

A Wellington Free Ambulance spokeswoman said one person had been taken to Hutt Hospital in a serious condition.

Another person was treated at the scene with moderate injuries.

The southbound traffic extends back to the Petone interchange.

One man stuck in the jam said traffic was crawling "little by little".

